OTTUMWA — Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon is encouraging residents to vote in the June 2 primary election by mailed absentee ballot due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus.
“I am respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the June primary election after meeting with public health officials, other county auditors around Iowa and with staff from the Secretary of State’s office,” Spurgeon said. “We are making this push for the safety of our voters and polling location workers.”
Polling locations will be open for voting on June 2. Spurgeon anticipates many will be combined, creating fewer polling locations than normal for a primary election.
“We aren’t sure what this situation will be when Election Day gets here,” Spurgeon explained. “We hope all of our precinct election officials will be able to work that day, but we just don’t know at this point, so we will reduce the number of polling locations that we will need to staff.”
Spurgeon said it has not yet been determined which polling locations will be combined. She said that will be announced soon.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms can be accessed on the Wapello County website https://wapellocounty.org or written on a standard piece of paper that includes a name, address, mailing address if different than the home address, party affiliation, a date and signature.
For the primary election, Spurgeon reminds voters they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be their Iowa driver’s license number or their Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
Absentee ballot requests may also be obtained by calling the auditor’s office at 641-683-0020 and requesting one be sent. Requests may be submitted now. Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. May 22. For more information, contact Spurgeon at the office or by email at kspurgeon@wapellocounty.org.