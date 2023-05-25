OTTUMWA — Omega Senior Living announced the addition of River Valley Place, an assisted living and memory care community, to its growing portfolio of senior living communities.
The community has been a trusted provider of senior care in the Ottumwa community for 17 years, previously operating under the names Prairie Hills and Addington Place of Ottumwa, and has recently been rebranded as River Valley Place of Ottumwa.
The community has been sold to a local group of Iowa investors and will be asset managed by Senior Living Housing Consultants, a highly respected leader in the senior living industry based in Solon. The Senior Housing Consultants team has selected Omega Senior Living as the new management company for the community, based on its years of experience managing 15 senior living communities.
"We are excited to bring our expertise to River Valley Place and to work with the new ownership group to refresh some of the common spaces in the community while continuing to provide excellent care to our residents," said Lynn Lavallee, Chief Operating Officer of Omega Senior Living.
The acquisition of River Valley Place expands Omega Senior Living's footprint in the Midwest and provides a new opportunity to enhance the lives of seniors in Ottumwa.
"River Valley Place will continue to be an amazing resource to senior adults and their families in Ottumwa. We are committed to upholding the community's long-standing tradition of excellence while adding our own touch to enhance their services," Lavallee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.