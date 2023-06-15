OTTUMWA — American Gothic Performing Arts will be performing two different shows over the weekend, one that is a classic and the other showcasing the works of various composers.
AGPA will perform "Pinocchio" Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Temple of Creative Arts, located at 529 E. Main St. The performance will feature new twists and turns in just under an hour. The cast includes Hunter Olson, Elijah Schuh, William Tony, Natalie Trumm and Michael Treder, who plays the title character.
"Coming to Ottumwa to be part of AGPA has come to be a highlight of my year," Treder said in a press release. "Playing Pinnochio, with his naive innocence is a fun challenge. Being able to bring opera to area youth is a joy, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it."
Tickets are available at americangothicfest.org/tickets. The opera is also part of the AGPA Outreach program throughout the region, and will perform at various locales over the next few days. After the weekend shows, the opera will be at the Eldon Public Library Monday at 10 a.m.; the Eddyville Historical Museum Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.; Liberty Elementary School Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and at Pennsylvania Place Wednesday at 2 p.m.
All outreach shows are free and open to the public.
AGPA also will be putting on a new event called "To Be Heard: Voices of the Unseen" Saturday at the Temple of Creative Arts at 7:30 p.m.
Like "Pinocchio," tickets are available on the AGPA website.
The show features works by Chevalier de Saint-George, an 18th-century French violinist who was to be named the conductor of the Paris Opera but was denied because of his skin color. Also featured will be the works of Black symphonic composer Florence Price, who composed over 300 pieces.
"The 'To Be Heard' concert has been constructed to shine a spotlight on pieces of music, which focuses on content that tends to be left out," said AGPA co-curator William Toney in a press release. "The content will be the voices and stories of people of color, those who fit under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, and women. These people in our society tend to be forgotten."
Other works that will featured as part of the concert include pieces of "It Should Have Been You," "Falsettos," "Kinky Boots," and original songs by Diana Upton-Hill and others.
