FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Blast Off Golf Tournaments and Par-Tee in June.
MidWestOne Bank is the Presenting Sponsor for both the Women’s and Men’s Blast Off Golf Tournaments.
The Par-Tee will be held June 9 at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club.The Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association will be grilling steaks. The rockabilly band, 3 on the Tree, will be performing live. Games to win prizes and show off your skills will be set-up. There will be a live auction with prizes like a Green Bay Packers football signed by the entire 2021 team, lithographed signature/picture of Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburg Steelers, tickets to the Iowa State University vs. Ohio game on Sept. 17, Tee UP package from Riverside Casino, a Staycation from Lakeside Casino and much more.
The Women’s and Men’s Blast Off Golf Tournaments will take place Friday, June 10. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with tee-off to follow promptly at 8:30 a.m. The Women’s Tournament will be held at the Walton Club while the men play at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club. A silent auction and raffles will be held at both clubs.
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting registrations for teams of four for both the Men’s and Women’s Blast-Off Golf Tournaments. A per-golfer fee includes entry to 18 holes of golf, prizes, beverages and food. Golf carts are available for rent for a fee as well. The chamber is also accepting donations for golfer goodie bags, live or silent auction items and prizes for games, holes and winners.
To register a team, contact the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 641-472-2111 or email Chamber@FairfieldIowa.com.