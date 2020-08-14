EDDYVILLE — An Albia man was killed early Friday when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office said Jonus Kareem McClendon, 20, of Albia, was driving a 2007 Yamaha XV1900A on Highway 63 near Eddyville when the bike laid down and flipped at least twice before landing off the roadway.
McClendon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident was reported at 1:56 a.m. Friday. A crash report released by the sheriff's office said there were no witnesses to the accident. They said the driver appeared to be coming home from work.
McClendon was transported to Tharp Funeral Home.