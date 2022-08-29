OTTUMWA — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Ottumwa at the Bridge View Center on Thursday, Sept. 15. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., and the Walk kicks-off at 5:30 p.m.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.
Peggy Eskew is a volunteer on the Walk Committee, and she will be walking this year with her husband Lloyd who is living with dementia. Peggy is a caregiver to her husband and her mother who is also living with Alzheimer’s. Though she and her family have been through so much, she says her family’s motto is “live every day like it’s the best day ever.”
This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $40,000 at the Ottumwa Walk. Last year, $26,000 was raised, and so far this year almost $11,000 has been raised. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
