Editor's note: This is the third installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
Sometimes, the smallest dreams lead to a bigger, better — and often different — path.
Carol Morris certainly fit that bill.
Morris, a 1954 Ottumwa High School graduate, ranked fourth in her class of 300, was an accomplished swimmer, and a lifeguard in Ottumwa in her summer job. She had set her sights on becoming an elementary school teacher.
Then it all changed.
Morris was planning to study at Drake University when she entered the first beauty contest and won Miss Iowa in the summer of 1954. This win procured her to represent Iowa in the 1955 Miss America pageant, which she also won.
In 1956, she won Miss USA and went on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant, competing with beauties from around the world.
"I didn’t think I had a chance to win but I did wish upon a star, the first star I saw — and it came true," Morris said.
Her father LaVerne, a minister at the Davis Street Christian Church in Ottumwa, responded to her win by saying, “It is not an honor for her to win; It is a stepping stone for her.”
She was the only child of LaVerne and Gertrude Morris and had no ambition of becoming an actress. However, one of the prizes for winning Miss Universe was a motion picture contract. Therefore, she was plunged into the spotlight, becoming an accomplished actress, model and notable OHS alum.
Morris starred in several motion pictures including “Crazy Love” and “Paradise Alley,” along with numerous television shows, such as “What’s my Line?” She traveled extensively with Bob Hope, entertaining the military troops stationed overseas.
She met presidents Herbert Hoover and Harry Truman, and many famous and prominent people throughout her life — including her first husband, a Texas oil investor, who swept her off her feet. They married in 1959 and had three children. After he passed away, she married a second time and had one more child.
Iowa, and especially Ottumwa, was and still is so very proud of Morris. Ottumwa welcomed her home with a parade during her reign as Miss Universe that then-Iowa governor Leo Hoegh also attended.
Morris currently resides in Texas, and remains the only Iowan to win the Miss Universe title. She is still in awe that anyone really cares that much about her life.
"I owe everything to Ottumwa," she said.
