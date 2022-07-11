OTTUMWA — For 30 years, Hans Frischeisen has pedaled, paddled and hiked 81,000 miles around the world — all while advocating for wanderlust, peace and a cleaner, healthier planet.
In his first book titled “Pedaling, Paddling and Pedes,” Frischeisen chronicles his adventures around the globe, from crossing the border from Israel into Iran and mucking through the jungles of the Amazon to trekking across the Sahara Desert and narrowly escaping death in the Yenisey River in Siberia.
Frischeisen has cycled around the world nearly six times across several continents and turned minimalist traveling into an art. He travels lightly, carrying what he deems essential — a tent, sleeping bag, change of clothes, pillow, food and bicycle tools — that can be stored on the back of his bike.
Now, he’s gearing up to complete the remaining 1,000 miles left from his sixth journey around the world across the Gobi Desert, the second-largest desert in China.
While the (newer) Ottumwa resident enjoys sharing his experiences with those who will listen or read about them, Frischeisen’s book is a much deeper meditation on the human condition.
“Wanderlust and the sense of adventure might be the overall thing people might find in my book, but then next to that is the call for peace,” he says. “I consider myself an ambassador of peace. I think that the platform for peace must be understanding. We’ve got to know each other.”
Wherever he traveled, Frischeisen was always met with unwavering hospitality. Specifically, he recalls an encounter at a hotel in the heart of Iran.
“I think there’s a great misunderstanding of the faith of Islam,” he says. “I was in a hotel in Iran, and there was a Christmas tree there. Now, this is the world of Muslims. I asked them about it, and they said the Koran says ‘To me my religion, and to you, yours.’ That’s pretty generous, right? It’s not narrow-minded. That’s acceptance.”
Frischeisen also recalls a moment he nearly died while kayaking the Yenisey River in Siberia. Rapid currents overturned his kayak, nearly drowning him in freezing, choppy waters. Thankfully, as Frischeisen found the surface, his kayak and paddle were still near him.
“I was still in the midst of rapid currents. How come my boat and my paddle were right next to me when I came up? Without those, you’re lost,” he says.
Frischeisen eventually found dry land, but he hadn’t yet escaped danger. If he did not find dry clothes and warm shelter, he would freeze to death before the night was over. He walked to the nearest village a mile away, but it had been abandoned.
“I had two options to consider. The first option was to break in, leave a note and $50 or whatever for damage costs. But I still felt I wasn’t done kayaking yet,” he says.
He returned to his kayak and traveled eight miles down river to another village. There was only one house in the village that indicated someone was inside — and could potentially offer help.
“The guy said ‘come in!’ He gave me food, warm clothes and vodka. I needed to warm up inside,” Frischeisen said. “There’s a kind of love and helpfulness in the world that people need to know it’s there. The world outside the United States does not hate us. It’s not against us.”
Frischeisen is not only an ambassador of peace, but for a clean earth. His book dives into the ecological and environmental impact of traveling by bike rather than car.
“Every time you turn the ignition key, you’re hurting the earth,” he says. “We are burning up things that took millions of years to produce — fossil fuel. And I’ve reworded this and called it ‘muscle fuel.’ Let’s do things that do not wound the earth.”
What Frischeisen calls “muscle fuel” further ignites a call for healthier lifestyles. At 81 years old, he claims he had gone more than 50 years without illness — until a bout of pneumonia earlier this year.
“Coming here [Ottumwa], I did not follow my normal regime. I neglected that, and I learned something” he says.
Frischeisen also talks about the concept — and his own personal belief — of pronoia.
Pronoia, as defined by Urban Dictionary, is “neologism [newly-coined word or expression] that is defined as the opposite state of mind to paranoia: having a sense that there is a conspiracy that exists to help the person.” In short, pronoia is the belief that the universe is conspiring to support you – not against you.
“I believe, this is my experience, in pronoia,” he says. “Bring your kindness, your own suffering, your love, and there will be an echo, I promise you.”
Frischeisen will host three book signings in Ottumwa this month:
— July 12, 10-11:30 a.m., Ottumwa Public Library. The book signing will include a slide presentation about Frischeisen’s bike ride across Australia.
— July 14, 3-5 p.m., O’Town Books at Vine Coffee house.
— July 26, 9 a.m. to noon, O’Town Books at Vine Coffee House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.