Angelea Deevers of Albia earned the prestigious title of the 2022 National American Miss Jr. Pre Teen at the state pageant held in Iowa on July 30, 2022.
She will attend the National Pageant to be held in Orlando, Florida during Thanksgiving week to represent the state of Iowa.
Nine-year-old Miss Jr. Pre Teen Angelea, daughter of Ashley and Dustin Deevers, describes herself as an adventurous girl who loves being in the water and playing sports such as softball, basketball and dance. She also attended football camp this year. She plans to use this next year building her platform. Angelea's Reading Adventures also help others grow a love and confidence for reading.
The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants awards $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.
National American Miss has added the ultimate door prize to Nationals 2022. Each girl that qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a new 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible. National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with a program that is designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages 4-18 in five different age divisions.
The National American Miss Pageants are for “Today’s Girl” and “Tomorrow’s Leaders.” The pageant program is based on inner beauty, poise and presentation and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.
