The Appanoose County Cub and Boy Scouts are promoting an evening of music at the newly-renovated Ritz Theater on the northeast corner of the square in Centerville.
The concert will be held May 14 featuring heavy blues artist John-Paul Jones Group and country artist Tank Anthony.
Tickets and merchandise packages are available online through a secure webstore at bluenexusmusic.limitedrun.com. To learn more about the artist performing, please visit johnpauljonesgroup.com and tankanthony.com. Interviews with the artist are available on their respective websites.
Look for the Scouts throughout the rest of the year handing out rebate cards that feature a code you can use when purchasing your tickets to the concert.
"Last year John-Paul Jones Group put on a concert in Centerville, great music and they graciously made an unsolicited donation to the Cub Scouts. Please come help them support us!" said Danielle Marie Jones, Cub Scouts Pack 32.
"Thank you John-Paul Jones Group for helping our kids with their scouting endeavors, many kids cannot participate in scouting due to rising costs. This will help us greatly,” said Mona Beary, Boy Scouts Troop 33.
Help the John-Paul Jones Group to support your local Cub and Boy Scouts. Every dollar donated will stay in your community. Coupons are available locally with the code from the Boy Scouts (contact Mona Beary) and the Cub Scouts (contact Danielle Marie Jones).