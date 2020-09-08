HUMPHREYS, Mo. — A Centerville man and Moravia woman were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in northern Missouri on Monday afternoon.
A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 65-year-old Kevin Whisler, of Centerville, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck a deer that was in the roadway. He was riding with a passenger, 61-year-old Vicky D. Strickler, of Moravia.
Both occupants were ejected in the crash, according to the accident report. Both were transported to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, by medical helicopter.
The crash was reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 139, about 1.5 miles south of Humphreys, Missouri, in Sullivan County.