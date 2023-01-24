The Area 15 Regional Planning Commission is preparing an update of regional priorities for the Area 15 Economic Development District, which includes Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Van Buren and Wapello Counties.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy is beneficial in helping the RPC, as well as Iowa South — the regional economic development group — identify and focus on priorities and set a course of action for the next five years.
The public is asked to review and complete the online survey. The link is provided in the email and will also be available on the RPC’s website at area15rpc.com. All responses will be confidential, and data will only be presented in an aggregated format. Participants should submit the online survey by Feb. 3rd.
This information will help RPC establish regional priorities for inclusion in the CEDS plan. For questions regarding the surveys, email Varsha Borde at vborde@area15rpc.com.
