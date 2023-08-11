DES MOINES — A pair of area housing projects were among those selected to receive tax credits as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds awarding $38 million in workforce housing tax credits through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The awards cover 59 housing projects that are expected to create more than 2,000 residential units, the governor's office said in a press release Friday.
In Ottumwa, the redevelopment of Hotel Ottumwa will provide 64 residential units on the upper floors, with meeting and reception space available on the ground floor.
In Knoxville, Origin Homes will develop land formerly occupied by the Veterans Affairs hospital to construct five single-family, owner-occupied homes in an area near trails and parks and were a splash pad is located.
"When Iowans have the opportunity to live where they work, our people, communities and businesses thrive," Reynolds said in the press release. "Building a strong consortium of housing across the state supports our workforce, attracts new residents and grows our economy."
IEDA received 107 applications requesting $70 million in tax credits. Of the $38 million awarded, $20 million in credits were set aside for projects in small communities defined as those in Iowa's 88 least-populated counties.
Project applications were scored competitively based on readiness, documented financing, community impact and developer experience.
