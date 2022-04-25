DES MOINES — Main Street Iowa hosted the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration this evening Friday at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines.
The program honored the efforts of those who work tirelessly to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns — the heart and soul of communities across the state. The awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in the state’s Main Street districts.
Ottumwa received the following state awards and special recognitions:
— Façade Improvement: over $50,000 went to Jake Long of Restore Pride, LLC, for the Iowa National Bank Façade Improvement project at 219 East Main Street. Long and Brad Grefe of Area 15 Regional Planning Commission accepted the award on behalf of Main Street Ottumwa.
— Leadership Award: Claudia Gates, Main Street Ottumwa board member and volunteer.
— All 53 Main Street Iowa Local Directors were recognized with the Spirit of Main Street Award for their hard work and commitment to their programs. The Spirit of Main Street is a special award presented to a community or individual(s) that truly demonstrates the spirit of “Main Street at Work” in Iowa through innovation, support and commitment to economic development within the context of historic preservation.
Centerville received the following state award:
— Leadership Award: Iowa Trust and Savings Bank
Bloomfield received the following state award:
— Leadership Award: Dan Wiegand
Governor Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority, presented the honors.
“The Main Street Iowa program is a powerful economic development tool that has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1985,” said Durham. “We continue to see significant growth in business, jobs, and investment in communities of all sizes because of the program. As a result, these districts serve as inspiring examples of what’s possible for Iowa’s downtowns.”
“Main Street is grassroots economic development,” said Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa state coordinator. “It is inspiring to witness the impactful work of local Main Street program staff, volunteers, and community partners.”
In 1985, the Iowa Legislature adopted Main Street America’s Four Point Approach® to district revitalization by establishing Main Street Iowa within the agency that is now the IEDA. Since then, local Main Street programs have made a significant impact on Iowa’s economy, including 5,237 new businesses, 15,759 jobs and more than 13,000 building projects totaling more than $2.4 billion in private investment.
For more information about Main Street Iowa and how all Iowa communities can access commercial revitalization assistance through the Iowa Downtown Resource Center, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center, email michael.wagler@iowaeda.com or call 515-348-6184.