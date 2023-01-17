CLIVE — MercyOne is proud to be recognized nationally as a leader in patient experience with seven 2022 Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Awards.
Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services, ranks the top hospitals and health systems in the country according to performance based on patient feedback.
“Our goal is to provide the best experience possible for each person we serve across MercyOne,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “The Press Ganey 2022 HX Guardian of Excellence Awards confirm the importance of our focus on individualized care to ensure that every MercyOne patient is able to live their best life.”
According to Press Ganey, MercyOne scored in the top 5% of health care providers in patient experience, physician engagement and employee engagement. MercyOne’s awards include the following area hospitals:
Physician engagement
— Knoxville Hospitals & Clinics
— Monroe County Hospital
Employee engagement
— Monroe County Hospital: Hospital and Community Hospital and Ambulatory Care
“By putting their patients and care teams first each and every day, MercyOne is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “The caregivers at MercyOne have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
