Moon Locks Salon, located in downtown Ottumwa, is among the salons who decided to reopen this week. Here the hairstylists and clients are 6 feet apart. Aside from social distancing, staff at the studio practice cleanliness and wear masks. Customers are also required to wear masks. The studio’s hours are found on Facebook. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment call 515-897-2135. To schedule an appointment at Bombshell Studio call 641-226-3712.