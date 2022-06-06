CORALVILLE — An area student was inducted into the Mu Chapter of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the national dental honor society, with the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics.
Grant Guillion of Ottumwa was one of the fourth-year dental students inducted into OKU at their Annual Convocation Banquet on Thursday, June 2, at the Radisson Hotel in Coralville.
OKU was founded in 1914 and was established to promote and recognize scholarship and character among students of dentistry. OKU’s goals include the recognition of individuals who distinguish themselves in the pursuit of excellence. Members are selected from among the highest ranking students in the senior class. Election to OKU is one of the highest honors in the dental profession.