OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2022 spring term.

Agency

Griffin Greiner and Reuben W Lankah.

Albia

Tania L Reed-Pedersen, Olivia E Hopkins, Allison Major, Stephanie Conley, Alexandria Paige Beard, Jackson Demoss, Michael T Beard and Brandon L Milburn.

Batavia

Gage VanVeen, Alexander E. Forrest and Corbin Humble.

Birmingham

Sarah R Lowe and Gavin Seth Warner.

Blakesburg

Ellie J Cloyed, Christopher Allen Diephuis and Tayton R Ricard.

Bloomfield

Wyatt A. Hull, Dawson J. Davis, Eryn Kirby, Morgan R Petefish, Easton D. White, Hayden E. Boas, Camile D. Guiter, Jaycee E Townsend, Cooper N. Clyman, Spencer E. Boas, Tayler Hopkins, Christopher Dwight Carlberg, Jaycee E Townsend, Jaryn C Froah, Nicholas L. Tray, Brett M Lough and Ashlyn J Gooden.

Bonaparte

Sidney L Zollars, Mya J Batten and Kera Westercamp.

Cantril

Brant Allen Tedrow

Centerville

Rachel Leeann Rudacille, Ricardo Andres Van Grieken Moran, Masey L Brown, Nolan R. Moore, Kenneth James Lawson, Crystal R. Shondel, Owen Gabriel Byl, Drew A Evans, Emma VerEllen, Mya Turnmire, Brynn York Bailey, Deborah N Milburn, Gerardo R Villarreal, Brendan Justin Selvy, Jennifer Lee Beeler, Cael Owen McClaran and Kathryn J Carlyle.

Drakesville

Taylor E Rush, Grant L. Hunter and Noah Hamm.

Eddyville

Jordan Andrew Marshall, Olivia Diane Eaton, Keegan Dudley, Trisha Mae P. Fabros, Eleanor Breon, Ridge D. Vigil, Elijah Thomas Fisher and Tyler Scott Shepherd.

Eldon

Jacob E Stiles, Matthew Tyler Streeby, Gavin Lucas Grove and Ian Lucas Liles.

Fairfield

Erica M Olson, Rhylie P Lisk, Rhylie P Lisk, Spencer J. Hilger, Theodore Andrew Metcalf, Jonah Emory Cooper, Elizabeth A Ruckman, Teya Ebert, Madyson N Jacobsmeier, Dakota Chase Worth, Konnor P Burkhart, Chandler Pumphrey, Hailey J. Pohren-Gevock, Jennifer A. Miller, Maison Hopper, Kaitlyn R Post and Torrance M Lisk.

Farmington

Lane Thomas Campbell and Amanda D Krouse.

Floris

Charli LaPoint

Fremont

Ephraim Seth Van Zante and Hunter McFadden.

Kirkville

Chase Davis Breon-Atchison

Lockridge

Kathryn E McLain

Lovilia

Jenna Francis

Milton

Walker Thomas and Hannah E Charbonneau.

Moravia

Terra D Walker, Jazmine L Lewis, Spencer Jakob Baty and Coley C Reed

Moulton

Sydney Kay-Ann Callen, Wyatt J Stansberry and Charles D. Gibson.

Mystic

Karley L Ranes

Ottumwa

Valerie K McNeese, Glorie E Adje, Bradly Johnson, Rachaad Tchacorom, Serena Holtsman, Katherine R. Rusch, Emily Mary Lehmer, Samantha Danielle Lindsey, Kennedy Seddon, Sara N Neubert, Garrett Ward, Gabriel T Larkin, Lucas R Yates, Makenzie Elizabeth Fischer, Reiley A Kerns, Phyllis, Saul M Isabel, Isabelle Michelle Mellin, Eli G Bono, Olivia Eva Joyce Anders, Dusty Jane Davidson, Levi J Sword, Jannah Sophia Cruzado Asican, Konnor Alexander Sanders, Megan R Clark, Olivia Eva Joyce Anders, Trey Nicholas Hull, Daniela M Ramirez, Samuel Lee Tennis, Daltin L Downing, Sydney E Schlarbaum, Rece Budde, Braydon Todd Arnett, Adrianna L. Hittner, Madelyn Nevanna Jones, Katherine R Rusch, Kinalynn Shem, Samantha Meinders, Cooper T. Shelton, Janet A Fletcher, Brittney R Harned, Nazareth Nuño-Trigo, Kohlton J Kirkpatrick, Vanessa L Schmeizer, Mercedes MacQueen, Leslie Salas Villatoro, Tyler J Clubb, Leah J Cavanaugh, Jada J Miller, Dylan J Stinson, Luke T Darrah and Jannah S. Asican.

Seymour

Kyliegh C Dabb

