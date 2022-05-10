WEST DES MOINES — Area students were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.
The following area students were recognized: Grace Wood, Moulton; Owen Byl, Centerville; Marshall Albertson, Moravia; Madison Keller, Seymour; Rece Budde, Ottumwa; Carson Stetter, Kirkville; Grant Pedersen, Ottumwa; Macy Hill, Bloomfield; Lily Fenton, Fairfield; Reece Kracht, Farmington; Lorna Bauer, Fremont; and Adelina Curiel, Albia.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Reynolds and Gregg.
"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating. "The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office, has made this prestigious event possible for many years."
Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 70% participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 60% of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.