DES MOINES — The "Haves and Have Knots" were awarded top honors in the Wood Projects competition judged prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
David Rabe, of Ottumwa, won the following awards: Furniture Item, second place; Turned Wood - Box, first place; Turned Wood - Hollow Vessel, first place; and Turned Wood - Seasonal, second place.
Jack Rolison, of Ottumwa, received an honorable mention in the Turned Wood - Hollow Vessel category.
