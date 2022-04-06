Art auction to raise hope, help for survivors of violence 

OSKALOOSA – Art lovers will discover a tapestry of hope April 20 in an online auction that supports survivors of traumatic crimes.
Crisis Intervention Services will host its “Raising Hope” auction to raise money, but the effort also raises awareness of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes. The auction of eclectic art, held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is opening eyes before the bidding begins, said Executive Director Sarah Champoux.
“So many artists have been thrilled to donate their work because they believe in our mission of survivor-centered care,” Champoux said. “We face dark days with our clients and some worries about our funding sources, so the artists’ eagerness to help really inspires us!”
More than 100 items will be available, including original paintings, ceramics, embroidery, photographs and quilts. The auction also will feature arts-related gift certificates and collections of art prints.
Bidding is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 20 at 32auctions.com/CIS. Photos and descriptions of items for bid can be viewed at that site, which will be updated through April 15. Bidders also can visit CIS at 212 N. I Street in Oskaloosa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 19 for in-person viewing.
Champoux hopes that people from across and beyond the agency’s 12-county service region will visit the site, bid and learn more about CIS.
“One donor delivered dozens of items she’d inherited from her mom,” Champoux said. “The mother had been assaulted more than 70 years ago, when survivors got little or no support. Our donor said her mother would be glad that her treasures will help an agency that provides services she could have used. That’s a sign of hope!”