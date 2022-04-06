FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association has announced its 2022 Art Installation theme for downtown Fairfield this summer: "WINDOWS - Through the looking glass.”
Artists and creative groups, businesses or individuals are being asked to sign up now and get involved in creating a "Window" to be placed in 18 available garden nodes around the Fairfield square and up Main Street to the FA&CC.
This exhibit is in its 13th year and will open Friday, June 3 and remain on display throughout the summer for the public to enjoy. A silent auction of the art windows will begin in August, with proceeds benefiting the FAA and 50% to the artists.
A special and safe installation of the windows, with or without glass, will use the heavy metal poles in the ground and will be secured with extra strong wire and eye-screws. Complete guidelines are available when you sign up at the FAA Studio in the FA&CC. Studio hours are Monday through Friday from 12-4:30 p.m. Contact Suzan Kessel by email at suzan1252@aol.com to reserve a spot. She will email guidelines.
"Windows are a popular indoor and outdoor decor item these days. It should be a fun project for participants. Pieces can include painting on the frame and glass, mosaic glass, or inventive sculpture, architectural elements added or I have even seen live plants used," Kessel says.
Windows can be old and rustic or new within the sizes of top width 16"- 32" and side height 20"-40." FAA has a few windows available, but Habit Restore has a good supply at a low cost. You can use any material to decorate or embellish. All materials must be weather-proof, construction sturdy and safe. Guidelines have more information and detail the installation plans. Participants must be an adult or part of an adult group.
"Windows" must be completed by June 1 to be installed by June 3 downtown for the First Friday event that evening. FAA is a 56-year-old nonprofit organization with active artists and supporting members.