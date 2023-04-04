OTTUMWA — The calls have been coming in fairly regularly about what Wapello County supervisor Brian Morgan called "things in the mail."
County assessor Gary Smith explained what that meant.
Residents have been receiving notices about increased assessments to their property values, which in turn, could mean higher property taxes down the road. But that is not always the case, and a lot of unknowns remain, Smith said.
"It's happening statewide. Property values have gone up about 21% across the state," Smith told the supervisors during their meeting Tuesday at the courthouse. "Ours went up about 23%, and it's all driven by what the houses actually sold for. We have to meet that value required by the state now."
The increase in assessments will be reflected on the fall 2024 and spring 2025 property tax bills. The property taxes will be determined by the amount of rollback calculated at the state level.
For example, on a $100,000 property, a 47% rollback rate would make the property valued at $47,000 for taxing purposes. Currently, the rollback is 54%.
In a sense, the lower the rollback percentage, the better for the property owner.
"No one is truly going to know what it does until next year," Morgan said. "But all in all, I don't expect people's taxes to go up because of this. This isn't the first time we've dealt with these calls, and it won't be the last."
However, Smith warned that if properties drop in value, then the opposite will be true. The rollback will likely be larger, creating a higher property tax figure.
Morgan reiterated the assessment increase wasn't specific to the county, but that it is happening everywhere. It's a state mandate.
"This is an equalization year," Smith said. "So if I don't meet the statutory level of assessment, the state will come in and increase my assessments to meet that level. So if my medium sales ration is 20% low, I have to raise properties 20%."
However, Smith said that if property owners can't sell their property at the new assessed rate, they can contest it to a board of review. Those forms are available in his office, or on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.
"Our goal is to actually hit market value," he said. "But since it's kind of a blanket increase, we don't always hit it."
Morgan said the supervisors' goal is to continue to keep taxes as low as possible for residents. He said his own home assessment increased almost $40,000 when he received the notice.
"I think it's important to point out all of us sitting in these seats, or Gary, or whoever else, we also pay taxes," he said. "I know mine last year went up $600, but again, it's close to what I paid for the house assessment, so I can't really contest much with that."
In other business:
— They supervisors tabled a potential job approval for a bridge foreman in the secondary roads department. The job would replace "working foreman" job, and focus on bridges, pipes, box culverts and ditching, among other responsibilities.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg said his department "is in a unique position through retirements of employees, and also retirements of our local bridge crew." The job would also be part of the reassignment of roles in the department, and Skalberg believed the job would save the county money by fixing bridges that it is paying the Iowa Department of Transportation to tend to.
The supervisors weren't necessarily against the bridge foreman job, but wanted to have more discussion about it.
"I think we're going in the right direction. I like the idea of it (reorganization). I just think when we're doing something of this magnitude, overhauling a department in a sense, it's going to take a lot more discussion than just putting this in," Morgan said.
"I can't say I'm against it right now, but I think we probably need to have a work session, maybe more than one. We're also in a case right now where we're going to have to spend some money on equipment, and every one of us knows that."
Supervisor Darren Batterson echoed his colleague.
"I think we should still wait to decide once we get everything lined up with how we want to go," he said.
— The supervisors set April 18 as their date for a public hearing for the fiscal year 2024 budget.
