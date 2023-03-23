OTTUMWA — No one really wanted to talk about the finished product, a large industrial building turned into a modern, state-of-the-art learning facility.
The stories of love and support seemed to carry much more weight.
"I went on summer break after eighth grade, and I took summer break through the fall of 1992," said Ottumwa Community School District board member Jeremy Weller, recounting his days as an alternative school student. "My freshman year, I just got hanging with the wrong people. I was lost, trying to prove myself to older kids. I couldn't find my way.
"Coming down here, we had a great staff. Had it not been for the relationships I built here, I don't know where I'd be today. We have so many opportunities in this building."
Weller's story was not uncommon as the new Gateway Learning Center, or Gateway High School, opened to an eager public Wednesday in the district's old warehouse at 907 Gateway Drive. Each story of the two-story building is 11,000 square feet, and was viewed almost 1 1/2 years ago as an ideal spot for at-risk students to build their education.
Currently, the school has 210 students, and after not really having a consistent home for years and using partnerships to their fullest extent, that changed Wednesday.
"We love you like mom, like dad, sometimes like a drill sergeant," Gateway principal Marci Dunlap told a jam-packed crowd of citizens and students in the building. "But we always love you, and we are so happy to have a place where we can love you steadily, all year long, and get you to the places you want to go."
School board member Brian Jones, like Weller, also found himself at the alternative school during his high school career.
"As a junior, I found myself missing a lot of school. I actually found myself out working every day and getting behind in school. Before that, my grades were actually really good," he said. "I decided I needed to get back to school. I got 'enlisted' down here, and it didn't take me a semester to get caught back up."
Gateway was first conceived in the fall of 2021 when the school district was seeking a place to accommodate a growing number of students needing alternative education. Indian Hills Community College had served those students the last two years.
Now, the new facility is home. This school year alone, 21 students have already earned their high school diplomas, and 471 credits have been earned.
Dunlap read a card she'd received from a bus driver in the district.
"These kids feel like they matter, and this school is theirs," Dunlap read. "They can learn and benefit as as much as they desire because their needs are being met. I am so pleased to transport such a kind, happy and courteous group of young people."
John Ohlinger, who was a former alternative school teacher, summed up the opening of Gateway in a simple way:
"Ottumwa had two public schools in the past," he said. "Now it has two again. And I think that's a good thing."
All along, pursuing Gateway had the back of the school district, and the community. The project cost $5.8 million, which was above what the district estimated, but there was enough support behind it to pay over the estimate. Almost half of that amount went to new HVAC and air systems.
The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation also contributed $642,000 over a four-year period almost a year ago to the day.
"This new school is not just a symbol, or not just a building," superintendent Mike McGrory said. "It's a symbol of hope, inspiration and possibility. Opening Gateway also symbolizes our commitment to ensure all students can have a pathway to success.
"We are going to support our students every step of the way."
Jones, reflecting on a lesson when attending the old alternative school, passed it to the current group of students and staff.
"If you let this school work, it will work for you," he said. "It will be great for you, and get you where you need to go. Everybody will be successful here."
Weller also shared his hope for the new school.
"I'm thankful the board wanted to get these kids an actual home, where they can feel safe every day," he said. "We wanted to replicate and be able to provide the same opportunities as up at the high school.
"My dream is that these kids are inspired by our staff that they go be educators themselves, and maybe find themselves back down here and change in the next generation."
