OTTUMWA — While the Wapello County Courthouse remains closed, the auditor’s office will open May 29 and 30 for residents to cast absentee ballots in person for the June 2 primary.
Registered voters may cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30. The absentee ballot in person deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1. Before entering the courthouse, voters should call the auditor’s office at 641-683-0020 to notify them of their arrival. A courthouse employee will open the doors to the courthouse.
Poll hours on election day are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 2. Fewer polling locations will be available. Many of the polling places are combined.
“We still have the ballots, just fewer polling places to keep the spread of everything at a minimum level,” Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said. “I just want to emphasize that we won’t have 22 polling places like we’ll normally do.”
In the midst of the pandemic, Spurgeon said more residents have chosen to absentee vote than in 2016.
Precincts one to three will be at Great Prairie AEA, precincts four and five will be at the American Legion. Precincts six to ten and the Center Township will be at Bridge View Center. Keokuk Township and Green Township will both be at Hickory Grove Church. Dahlonega, Competine and Highland Township will be at Indian Hills Community College inside the advanced technology center at 525 Grandview Ave.
Adams Township, Blakesburg City and Polk Township will gather at Blakesburg City Hall. Agency Township, Agency City and Pleasant Township will meet at the Agency Community Center. Richland Township, Kirkville City, Cass Township, Chillicothe, Columbia Township and Eddyville City will meet at the Eddyville Library. Washington Township and Eldon City will meet at the Eldon Library Hall.
Primary elections are for Democratic and Republican parties. For more information about casting absentee ballots in person or the upcoming primary contact Kelly Spurgeon at 641-683-0020 or by email at kspurgeon@wapellocounty.org or visit www.wapellocountyelections.org.
All other offices will remain closed until further notice. Those in need of the services should contact them by phone or email found in a directory in front of the courthouse or visit the county’s website at https://wapellocounty.org/departments/.