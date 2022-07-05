Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.