FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center has announced the upcoming performance of the Baby Boomer Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Featuring renowned comedians Jan McInnis and Kent Rader, this 90 minute event promises to be full of laughs and good, clean fun.
This show was designed specifically for baby boomers by fellow “boomer” comedians who have been entertaining audiences for decades. McInnis and Rader use their collective experience to craft hilariously funny bits about family, work, dieting, aging, do-it-yourself projects and much more — all without resorting to crass language or distasteful jokes. They know what it’s like to be a boomer in today’s world, as well as what makes us laugh about it.
Uniting through shared experiences has never felt so good. Don’t miss out on your chance to have a great time with fellow baby boomers from around the area while getting a few good laughs out of it too. It’s the Baby Boomer Comedy Show — clean humor for those born before seat belts, safety helmets and Facebook.
Tickets are available now at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641-472-ARTS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.