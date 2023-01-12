FAIRFIELD — The prestigious Odesa National Ballet of Ukraine has been forced to cancel their highly-anticipated performance of “Swan Lake” at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center this spring. However, Ballet Des Moines has announced they will be replacing the canceled performance with a revolutionary production entitled “SHE.”
The cancellation of “Swan Lake” by the Ukrainian Odesa National Ballet was made necessary by the Russian conflict in the country and the crises it has caused at all levels of society.
In an act of solidarity, Ballet Des Moines is stepping up to offer an alternative production, to be performed at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund.
Ballet Des Moines’ groundbreaking performance of “SHE” exemplifies the powerful voices of female representation through the works of three diverse and internationally-recognized choreographers. “SHE” seeks to promote inclusion and belonging through engaging participants in meaningful dialogue about why representation matters in a vibrant community.
“It’s an honor for us to present ‘SHE’ as a symbol of solidarity with our Ukrainian artist brothers and sisters,” says Lindsay Bauer, executive director of Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
Bauer expressed her desire to create an inclusive experience for all audience members regardless of age or background. “We want people young and old to feel inspired by these dancers and know that their own voices are powerful, too. We can all speak up against injustice.”
“SHE” was created with all audiences in mind, recognizing that diversity should be celebrated in all forms. Attendees can expect an immersive experience with each delicate movement complemented by stunning costumes and spectacular lighting design. The choreography is designed so that viewers from any background can appreciate the beauty and technicality of classic ballet while enjoying the uplifting message of unity and hope.
“We hope you will join us for an unforgettable evening as we support Ukrainian artists with this incredible performance, bringing us closer together even from afar through a shared passion for artistry,” Bauer said.
Tickets are available now at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641- 472-ARTS. Ticket holders for the original production of “Swan Lake” should watch for communication from FACC regarding transferring their tickets to the new performance.
