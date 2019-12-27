FAIRFIELD — Although Parsons College closed back in the early 1970s its history is still alive.
Parsons College Foundation President David Neff said one way to keep it alive is to have the Angel Window Nameplate inside the Parsons Alumni Hall in the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center (FACC). The window has been in the center since 2013, but then faced some complications.
Neff said the window was too large for the height of the opening at the alumni hall. The window had to go into storage for a while. This month the Parsons College Alumni Association decided to invest in the restoration of the nameplate window by donating $4,000. An additional $2,000 was needed for the wood frame.
“This is such a big opportunity and I am thankful to everyone who contributed to make the restoration happen,” Neff said. This is our chance of keeping some remembrance from the [Parsons College] Barhydt Chapel. It touched a lot of people.”
The Angel Window Nameplate, the Parsons College flag and an oil painting of the Barhydt Chapel are now on permanent display on the east wall of the Parsons College Alumni Hall in the FACC.
While delighted by the display, Neff said there’s another room for concern. Other stained glass windows from the Barhydt Chapel remain in storage. His goal is to find homes for them.
“The glass was imported from France and created by Joseph Christian and Frank Xavier Leydendecker in the 1800s,” Neff said. “The windows are remarkable. The story carries forward and we hope people will purchase them. The proceeds from the sale of the windows will be divided between the Carnegie Museum Foundation on South Court Street and Parsons College Fund to continue showcasing the rich history we have in our community.”
To learn more about Parsons College or to see the Angel Window Nameplate visit the Parsons College Alumni Hall inside FACC on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m or call Neff at 641-919-4640.