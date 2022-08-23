DES MOINES — Participants from around Iowa competed in the Open Singles and Open Doubles divisions of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
The fair hosts both Championship and Open Class competitions every fair day. Division winners are crowned daily. All Horseshoe Pitching competitions take place on the clay courts just east of Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall.
Mark Weber, of Batavia, took third place in Open Singles — Class C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.