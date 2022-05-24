Bentonsport Historic District, nestled in a valley along the Des Moines River, will have their annual Flea Market & Craft Show on Saturday, May 28 and SUnday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Observe the local blacksmith and other demonstrations. Wine tasting by Wooden Wheel Vineyards will be there, fresh Amish baked goods (Saturday only) and local honey from the Honey War Bee Company.
There will be free horse drawn covered wagon rides for the family to enjoy, and the shops will be open with antiques, local made fudge, crafts, pottery, quilting and Indian Artifact Museum
John Boyer from Van Buren County is a one man band, singing, playing guitar and harmonica, and adding in a ukulele for good measure. Boyer is at home in any venue and has been playing for many years and has played in Texas, Iowa and at the Iowa State Fair. Boyer will perform Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. in the Bentonsport riverside park. Tom Shadonix will also be playing his violin and guitar on the porch of the Greef General Store.
The park will have food vendors selling Indian tacos, philly cheese steak, kettle corn and other food. Antiques, wood crafts, natural soaps and lotions, holy whistles, hand crafted furniture, garden art and flea market items along with the shops and Indian Artifact Museum.
For more details or information about the Bentonsport Flea Market & Craft show or how you can be a vendor in the event, call Cheryl at the Van Buren County Conservation office at 319-293-3589 or email cduke@vanburencounty.iowa.gov. Set up is Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and new vendors are welcome to stop in and set up.
View their website at greefstore.com. Bentonsport is located off of Scenic Byway J40 in Southeast Iowa.