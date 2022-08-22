Bike Van Buren XXXVI was held Aug. 20-21. Approximately 150 riders from across the Midwest and beyond participated this year, which ended up being a gorgeous weekend for bicycling in southeast Iowa.
The riders enjoyed local hospitality, taking in the scenic beauty and incredible weather for a mid-August weekend in Iowa.
The Poker Run is always a favorite for the riders, and this year was no different. Riders received a poker scorecard and drew a card at each listed hospitality stop along the way attempting to create their best "Poker Hand.”
Winners were determined at the end of each day using standard poker hand rankings. First place prizes received a check for $50 each. Second, third and fourth places received prizes generously donated by Bickel's Cycling & Fitness, located in West Burlington.
The Keosauqua Lions served and sold almost 200 pancake and sausage breakfasts.
"The weather was ideal for cycling and not what we typically get in the mid-August so that was a welcome surprise!" said Emily Shipley, executive director for the Villages of Van Buren. "Bike Van Buren is always such a fun event to host. The riders are always so appreciative, friendly, and complimentary of our county. These are the things that keep them coming back year after year. Several visitors come back again later with family and friends which is always what we strive for in the Villages!"
This year’s ride brought in cyclists from Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado, California and even had one rider from Spain.
“We want to thank all those that visit the Villages of Van Buren and have kept this ride going for the past 36 years. We also want to thank all the organizations and businesses who set up hospitality stops along the way for the riders to take a break from the rolling hills. This truly take a Village to pull it off!” Shipley said.
Next year's Bike Van Buren XXXVII is slated for Aug. 19-20, 2023.
