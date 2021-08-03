KEOSAUQUA— Bike Van Buren is back for its 35th year this month.
The two-day ride is set for Aug. 20-21 with routes for both days beginning and ending at Keosauqua City Park and are marked with large, colored arrows. Alternate routes are also available, and riders are welcomed to create their own routes.
Along the ride, technical support and sag wagons will be available, and staff support crew phone numbers will be available on the maps riders receive at registration. Riders are encouraged to carry a cellphone.
In addition to the ride, participants can purchase a lunch band at registration. Saturday’s lunch will be prepared by the Stockport Public Library and served at the American Legion in Stockport. On Sunday, lunch will be provided by the Cantril Grass Roots and held at the Waubonsie Park in Cantril. Complimentary refreshments will be available at each hospitality stop.
Other events include the Poker Run, where riders will try to build their best hand of poker by drawing a card at each hospitality stop with the best hand of each day being awarded $50; other prizes will also be awarded.
Following the ride Saturday, the Villages Folk School will hold an outdoor barbecue and bake sale under the big tent in Keosauqua City Park.
To get the event going, Hotel Manning will provide musical entertainment Friday, Aug. 13, in its Riverside Courtyard from 7-10 p.m. with Strait Run performing. The entertainment continues from 5-9 p.m. Saturday with John Boyer.
To kick off the ride both Saturday and Sunday, the Keosauqua Lions will serve an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser in the park from 6:30-9 a.m.
Registration for Bike Van Buren can be made online at villagesofvanburen.com through Aug. 18. Walk-up registration will be held from 7-8:30 a.m. in the park both mornings. Two-day and single-day registration is available for adult and child pricing. For more information, contact the Villages of Van Buren at 800-868-7822, 319-293-7111 or villagesofvanburen.com.