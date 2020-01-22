OTTUMWA — Starting Feb 1, 2020 the Wapello County Treasurer’s office will require residents to complete a bill of sale when transferring vehicle titles between private parties and between family members.
Wapello County Treasurer Laurie Fountain said the Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association (ISCTA) Executive Board is encouraging all 99 counties to proactively require a bill of sale to be completed by both the seller and the buyer because it acts as a record of exchange.
Fountain said the ISCTA and the Iowa Department of Revenue (IDR) aim to establish vehicle purchase prices because they have a direct impact on fees that are readmitted to the State Road Use Tax Fund.
“It is a direct impact on whether you pay $50 or $100,000,” Fountain said. “The portion of the tax we get for purchase prices go toward the state road use tax.”
To obtain a bill of sale form visit the Wapello County Treasurer’s website https://www.iowatreasurers.org/treshome.php?idCounty=90 or visit the treasurer’s office between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.