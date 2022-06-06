BLAKESBURG — Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society will host a rummage sale June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will take place in the cafeteria of Blakesburg Elementary School. The something for everyone display will include collectables, antiques, furniture, books and unique miscellaneous items with proceeds going to the maintenance of the museum and acquisition of Blakesburg artifacts.
During the same hours, Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library will be operating in the library's future location across from City Hall. In addition to a nice collection of household items, collectables, furniture and books for sale, visitors will be able to see the progress on remodeling as well as plans for the finished project. Proceeds will go to the library's building fund.
Other garage and yard sales will be popping up all over Blakesburg.
To kickoff to the day of rummage sales, an all-you-can-eat breakfast is being served at Blakesburg Christian Church as well as a bake sale from 7:30-10 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, choice of beverages and more. Proceeds of the breakfast are going to the Blakesburg Garden Club. Bake sale proceeds will help fund youth group Bible camp.