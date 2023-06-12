BLAKESBURG — The Blakesburg Public Library opened operations in its new facility last week, as a team of volunteers recently moved the library’s furnishings and collections from the former building into its new home at 106 E. State St., where it opened for business.
“We are so excited for the public to come in and see our new space, and to participate in our library programs, or just check out a book, audio book, or DVD,” library director Cheryl Talbert said.
“We have public access computers, printing, faxing and photocopy service, provide e-books, databases for educational, employment and veterans services, and more than 100,000 downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines and streaming videos,” she said.
Hours for the library are 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday; 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday; and 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
The library will also be open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursdays for its Thursday Night Theater offerings each week of the summer reading program. A recently released film will be shown at 7 p.m. The library will provide free popcorn and beverages.
“The Monday Movie Matinee each week at 3:30, and the 7 p.m. Thursday Night Theater films, are all rated G, PG or PG-13 films so they are mostly family-friendly,” Talbert said. “Most were released in 2022 or 2023, and all of them are related somewhat to our summer reading theme of “Find Your Voice” she added.
The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library group is also hosting a book sale to raise funds for the library, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
“We did an extensive weeding of the library collection before the move, and we are having to put about 1/3 of the remaining collection in storage,” Talbert said.
“Our Friends organization is holding the book sale to help us find new homes for the books and other materials we weeded from the collection, and for some donations that we received that we cannot use at the library."
Talbert noted that sometimes items donated to the library are duplicates of items the library already owns or may be too dated or worn to be included in the collection, but they can still benefit the library by helping raise funds for new materials or programs.
The book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the library’s former location, 407 S. Wilson St., or the old elementary school building seventh grade classroom.
A free-will donation will allow patrons to fill a bag with books. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to complete the west end of the new library building, and for library programs and collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.