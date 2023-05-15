BLAKESBURG — The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library has reached a milestone in its goal to renovate a facility into a new library for the community.
The public is invited to attend a preview open house celebration to view the new space from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The address for the facility is 106 E. State St.
A few brief remarks will be made, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the building. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.
The library is currently housed in a classroom at the old elementary school in Blakesburg and will be moving into the completed half of the new facility in June.
“We’re very excited to be making this move and getting one step closer to the final goal of having the entire building finished,” library director Cheryl Talbert said. “We are so grateful to the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district for providing us a temporary space throughout this portion of the process.
“We hope to continue a wonderful partnership we have established with the district through our library outreach programs,” she added.
The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library, a 501(c)(3) formed to support the library, purchased the building at the end of 2017, then spent several years raising funds, writing grants and working on projects as funding became available.
Grants from the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation, the Wapello County Foundation, Wapello County Board of Supervisors, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust and the Cargill Cares Council, along with individual donors and a lot of fundraising activities, have funded all of the projects to date.
The organization hopes to see representatives of the granting organizations at the open house.
“This is our chance to thank them again, in public for their support,” Talbert said. “We wouldn’t be able to provide this facility to the community without them.”
The total project is about 2,350 square feet, with the completed portion that houses the restrooms, kitchen, meeting room, storage areas and utility room ready for use.
“The first project was a new roof,” said Friends of Blakesburg Public Library president Dave Talbert. “Other projects completed in phases to date include installing a new sewer line, updating the electrical, installing a new HVAC system, new siding, windows and doors, hanging and finishing sheetrock, installing the ceiling, light fixtures, flooring, cabinets, appliances and all the trim."
The organization worked with architect Rod Curtis of Curtis Architecture & Design, P.C., and with Christner Construction, Inc., as the general contractor.
“CCI is great partner,” Dave Talbert said. “They allowed our Friends members to spend three days priming and painting of the walls, which saved us about $1,500, and gave our community members more buy-in for the project.”
A slideshow with pictures of the progress will be shown during the open house so those who didn’t view the progress as it happened will be able to see the improvements.
“It has been a long road to get here, but we are only half finished. We will be working to raise funds and complete the building within the next couple of years so the entire space will be available for the library and community use,” Dave Talbert said.
