BLAKESBURG — The Blakesburg Public Library is now fully accredited by the State Library of Iowa. Blakesburg Public Library Director Cheryl Talbert couldn’t be happier.
“Being able to meet or exceed these standards and submit all of the verifying documentation to the State Library as part of the application process means we are providing solid library services to our community” Talbert said. “We are happy to meet this goal and provide outstanding service to the citizens of Blakesburg and the surrounding area.”
Every three years all libraries across Iowa are asked to report progress and complete an application for accreditation and direct state aid tier level. Talbert said the accreditation level application process helps determine state funding the library is eligible to receive.
There are three tiers, or levels of service, libraries can achieve. In order to receive state funding, a library must meet 29 standards of service required for tier one. Forty-one standards must be met for tier two and 47 standards must be met for tier three. An additional 20 out of 38 optional standards must be met to be considered for tier three and full accreditation.
“This is an ongoing process of continuous improvement,” Talbert said. “Now that we have achieved this status, we will work to maintain it by striving to meet or exceed all of the required benchmarks every day.”
Why is the accreditation so important to Blakesburg Public Library?
“Being accredited is a way to show your community you are providing the services they need,” she said. “It also means we get state funding which can go toward our programs and our budget.”
Talbert said part of the standards consist of employee performance. Staff must have continuous education training. The library must have sufficient hours of operation, programs and services offered at the library, board policies, a budget, the library’s collection, etc.
The accreditation didn’t just happen overnight. Talbert said it took a lot of time and effort.
“It took a lot of time but it’s worth doing the best we can,” she said. “I’m thankful for those who served and for looking at our budget. We rely on the state library for guidance. It is a continuous process. We have to have the continuing education training to make sure the library director keeps up with the trends and shares their expertise to the board.”
The state funding has to be used for programs, collections, library services etc. Although the state funding cannot go toward the building funds for the future Blakesburg library, it can be used for future programs that will take place there. The money must be used within the fiscal year. “We want to make sure we use it at our new level to buy books or for other services,” Talbert said.
As Talbert and Friends of BPL take pride in the accreditation, Talbert said, they will continue to do what they can to make sure they quality service such as improving the facility’s Wifi access and making use of the Interlibrary loan access.
“The interlibrary loan program allows us to share our collection with patrons from other towns and cities across the state, and allows the residents of Blakesburg to borrow materials from other libraries,” Talbert said. “This sharing of our collections helps all libraries with their budgets and space allocation. We don’t all have to buy every new book that comes out because we can share our resources.”
Patrons can locate items they would like to check out through the Iowa Locator, a catalog holding for more than 400 libraries at http://locator.silo.lib.ia.us/cgi-bin/search.cgi. Most libraries allow the borrower to keep the items for a month.