BLAKESBURG — The Blakesburg Public Library is hosting “Boots & Beauties,” a father-daughter dance, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Grab your partner and head on down to the elementary school gymnasium in Blakesburg for an evening of food, music and boot-scootin’ fun. The cost is $25 for a dad (or other adult male family member) and his daughter(s). The price includes snacks, a commemorative photograph and an evening of making wonderful memories. Dress up to the nines or come in casual cowboy and cowgirl gear.
Proceeds from the dance will be used for library programs and materials, including the library’s Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice” at the library. For more information, call or text 641-777-0048 or 641-799-5993. Leave your name, number and a brief message if you get voicemail.
