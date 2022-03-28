BLAKESBURG — Friends of Blakesburg Public Library will present The Crystal Blue Band in April.
The concert is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Blakesburg Elementary Gym. The band will perform country and soft rock classics from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. The event is a fundraiser for continuing renovation of the new public library building. Free will donation.
Doors open at 6 p.m. A concession stand will be open with snacks available, including hot dogs, chips, beverages and assorted homemade goodies.