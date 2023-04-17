BLAKESBURG — Unconditional Surrender: A Visit with Ulysses S. Grant program presented by Humanities Iowa speaker Peter J. Grady will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Blakesburg United Methodist Church.
Grady's humorous and touching portrayal will feature period music, photographs and cartoons as Grant reviews his own life. The program is an educational and entertaining portrayal of the victorious general whose strategy and tenacity won the Civil War; the President who struggled to rebuild the United States after the war; and the husband and father whose final efforts were devoted to the financial support of his wife and family.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
