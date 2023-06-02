OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is continuing an exterior home improvement incentive program for the second year.
The Blocks to Neighborhoods program will reimburse property owners up to $2,500 for exterior property upgrades. In addition, the program hopes to strengthen neighborhoods by bringing at least three neighbors together to complete the improvement projects.
“This program is about making a difference block-by-block,” community development director Zach Simonson said. “Projects on a neighborhood scale create a transformative change. We expect to see a magnified impact beyond what we would get from a project on just one property.”
Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant process, with weight given to the location of properties, number of neighbors participating, and overall impact of exterior upgrades. If selected, residents will receive a 2-to-1 reimbursement for approved exterior upgrades to their property. Reimbursement will be provided to property owners after completing their project.
The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation has awarded $40,000 to the city to support the program, increasing their initial budget from $60,000 to $100,000 over two years.
“We are excited to provide continued support to the Blocks to Neighborhoods program, which offers a remarkable opportunity for homeowners to enhance their properties. For every $1 invested by homeowners, the program will provide an additional $2,” said Kelly Genners, CEO of the Legacy Foundation.
Applications for the program will be accepted by the city through June 30. Approved projects will be notified by July 13.
