BLOOMFIELD — A Davis County teenager was killed and three others were injured in an ATV accident Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol said 19-year-old Cora Schmucker, of Bloomfield, died after being ejected from a Polaris Ranger that had tipped over. The crash was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday near 19478 Jaguar Trial northwest of Bloomfield.
Cora Schmucker was on the ATV with Amos Schmucker, 14; Noah Schmucker, 16; and Isaac Schmucker, 17; all of Bloomfield. The ATV was traveling westbound on Jaguar Trail in the 19400 block when it left the roadway, lost control and tipped over.
The other three occupants were injured and transported to Davis County Hospital by ambulance.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Police Department and Davis County EMS.