OTTUMWA — County Supervisor Jerry Parker said a boat dock project will be in the works soon.
Parker said residents told him last fall that the boat dock by Blackhawk Road needed to be repaired. Now, the county and the city are ready to collaborate on the project. The supervisors applied for a Corps of Engineers permit to get the project going.
The only thing missing before they can get started on the project is a sovereign lands permit from Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Parker said they were approved, but they didn’t want to send the permit until a floodplain permit is issued.
The floodplain permit has to come from the city, since the boat dock is within city limits, which means the city has final say on whether they would want to go through with the project. Kevin Flanagan, the city planning and developing director, said he would give the supervisors the permit, but said he needs a letter from Jeff Skalberg, county engineer, stating the project’s intentions.
“It just needs to state what the DNR is concerned with,” Parker explained. “Like are we going to do anything to increase the elevation, by building a restroom or something like that, and we’re not. They’re asking that the letter come from the engineer saying that we do not intend to increase the elevation on the site. We’re not going to build anything and just excavate.”
Skalberg wrote the letter but is waiting on Flanagan to give the permit. Once it is given, Skalberg and his department will be ready to pour concrete. Parker said the goal is to have the work done during spring, but it will be dependent on the river levels.
“If we get a lot of spring rains and the river’s high, we won’t be able to dig there,” he said. “But if we can catch a time, we are going to hurry up now that we got approval [on the sovereign lands permit] and get the plans done.”
Parker wants the plans done because it is necessary. “It’s not safe to unload directly into the river and the current before you’re even in motion,” he said, “pushing your boat downstream. This will be creating a little channel and the loading and unloading will be done outside the river.”