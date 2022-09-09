DES MOINES — Ribbons and banners were awarded at the Boer Goat Show judged Aug. 20-21 at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Lucky J Family Goats, of Bloomfield, won the following awards: Junior Division Reserve; Reserve Grand Champion; Buck Kid, 6 to Under 9 Mo., Nov. 21, 2021 to Feb. 20, 2022, fourth place; Doe Kid, 3 to Under 6 Mo., Feb. 21 to May 20, 2022, first place; Doe Kid, 6 to Under 9 Mo., Nov. 21, 2021 to Feb. 20, 2022, first place; Yearling Doe, 16 to Under 20 Mo., Dec. 21, 2020 to April 20, 2021, third place; Percentage Boer Doe Kid, 6 to Under 9 Mo., Nov. 21, 2021 to Feb. 20, 2022, first place; and Yearling Doe, 16 to Under 20 Mo., Dec. 21, 2020 to April 20, 2021, fourth and fifth place.
Jaycee Long, of Eddyville, earned ninth place for her Commercial Doe, Class 3 and second place for her Commercial Doe, Class 9.
Regan Middlesworth, of Ottumwa, won the following awards: Commercial Doe, Class 4, seventh place; Commercial Doe, Class 9, fourth place; and Open Market Wether, Class 3, fourth place.
Cason Boer Goats, of Albia, earned the following awards: Buck Kid, 3 to Under 6 Mo., Feb. 21 to May 20, 2022, seventh place; Doe Kid, 3 to Under 6 Mo., Feb. 21 to May 20, 2022, sixth place; Doe Kid, 6 to Under 9 Mo., Nov. 21, 2021 to Feb. 20, 2022, eighth place; Yearling Doe, 16 to Under 20 Mo., Dec. 21, 2020 to April 20, 2021, seventh place; Doe Kid, 6 to Under 9 Mo., Nov. 21, 2021 to Feb. 20, 2022, 10th and 11th place; and Yearling Doe, 16 to Under 20 Mo., Dec. 21, 2020 to April 20, 2021, sixth place.
