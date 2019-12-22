OTTUMWA — Despite not qualifying for the last presidential debate, Senator Cory Booker had a strong turnout at his campaign rally Sunday afternoon sending campaign staffers scrounging to find enough seats.
Booker, a US senator from New Jersey and the former mayor of Newark, is a Democratic candidate for president. His speech focused on broader cultural issues like factionalism, civic engagement, and patriotism.
“The lines that divide us are not nearly as strong as the ties that bind us,” Booker said. “I believe in rugged individualism and self-reliance, but rugged individualism didn’t get us to the moon. It didn’t map the human genome, it didn’t build the Eisenhower highway act, and it didn’t beat the Nazis. We did those things together.”
He began to dig into more concrete policy ideas during the main portion of the rally, which was a discussion on education with a local elementary ELL instructor. Booker stressed the importance of strong public education, and called for massive, national educational infrastructure improvements.
One of Booker’s more novel policy ideas is to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit for teachers in low-income districts to effectively give a pay raise to those who qualify. He also said he wanted to see an end of right-to-work laws in states like Iowa.
Wendy Thompson, a woman who works in geriatric care, said she’s leaning heavily toward caucusing for Booker.
“Our leader doesn’t always have to be the one that speaks the loudest or makes the most noise,” she said. “So for me, with my children, someone who is willing to focus on bringing us together as a nation, being kind and taking care of our brothers and sisters — he’s definitely opening my eyes, because that’s what I want to see.”
While Thompson said she was impressed with Booker’s policy ideas, it was his overall message she found most appealing.
“When I was little, everybody took care of everybody. And we’ve gotten away from that, and that’s what he spoke to today,” she said. “I’m very impressed.”
Booker did not qualify for the latest presidential debate. While he met the donor threshold, he failed to meet the debate’s polling requirements. His chances of qualifying for the January debate appear quite low. Candidates have to rank at seven percent in at least two early-state polls (or five percent in four early-state polls), and Booker has yet to do so in any.