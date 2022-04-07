OTTUMWA — After conducting a search for the new associate superintendent for Ottumwa Community Schools, Superintendent Mike McGrory is proud to announce that Brad McCloskey will be the new associate superintendent.
McCloskey currently serves as the 5-8 principal and director of special education for Davis County Schools.
“Brad’s history as a teacher in Ottumwa and his subsequent administrative experience made him an ideal candidate for this important position,” said McGrory. “He’s passionate about making a difference in Ottumwa and is up to the challenge of leading our vision of excellence for our system.”
McCloskey’s educational journey indeed began as a Bulldog. After graduating from Coe College with a B.A. in biology, his first teaching experience was at Ottumwa High School. He later earned his master’s from Grand Canyon University in education administration and leadership and will complete his Ed.S Program with Superintendency from Drake University in the fall of 2022.
Ottumwa School’s mission to “Be the Best” district in the state and a destination for families requires exceptional leadership which impacts student achievement, student engagement and improved programming. McCloskey will be responsible for direct administrative supervision of all PK-12+ curriculum and instruction. He will have oversight of important district elementary and secondary educational programs, at-risk, special education, ELL and all building principals.
McCloskey will play a critical role in supporting McGrory’s implementation of the Vision of Excellence recommendations to transform Ottumwa Schools into a destination district.
“I have been leading, teaching, mentoring, and coaching for 18 years,” said McCloskey.
Most recently, he has focused his efforts on personal professional development around strong instructional leadership and systemic thinking. His extensive experience in administration, special education, leading core curriculum, coaching and in evaluating and coaching other professionals to excellence will support the district's ongoing efforts to increase student achievement.
“I am beyond honored and thrilled to return to a community of professionals who helped me get a great start in my career,” said McCloskey. “Ottumwa has a special place in my heart both personally and professionally as my wife’s family is from here. I started my career here. We’ve stayed closely connected with the community and activities over the years. And now, I get the amazing honor and privilege of leading and supporting Ottumwa to excellence.”
Pending board approval, McCloskey will begin his duties July 1, 2022.