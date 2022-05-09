The Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa wants to announce in-person support groups will reboot.
BIAIA of Iowa is excited to re-open their face-to-face support groups. Support groups across the state vary in structure for individuals with brain injury, family members and caregivers. Please check biaia.org for up-to-date information about plans for specific groups.
Some areas of the state do not have active support groups at this time and BIAIA is seeking facilitators to launch new groups in areas of need. As we re-engage, participants are encouraged to adhere to CDC and local guidelines to support the health of group members. Weekly virtual support group meetings will continue. For inquiries, please call 855-444-6443 or email info@biaia.org.