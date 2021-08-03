HEDRICK— Volunteer firemen in Hedrick will once again be donning bras next month as part of Bras for a Cause.
It’s been 10 years since two-time breast cancer survivor Laurie Hornback started the event to raise funds breast cancer awareness, research, education and funding mammograms for women unable to afford them, and nearly $150,000 has been raised overt that time as a result and donated to Greater Women Iowa.
This year’s event is set for Sept. 11 at the Carl Craft Civic Center in Hedrick. Donated and decorated bras, modeled by the firemen, will be auctioned off at 6 p.m.; most years, 60-120 bras are available. The event also features a meal from Bubba Q’s at 4:30 p.m. and a silent auction from 4:30-9 p.m. The proceeds from the event will now be divided among several area hospitals and clinics to assist with paying for mammograms and support for local cancer patients.
If you are interested in donating a decorated bra or a silent auction item, contact Hornback at 641-777-4252.