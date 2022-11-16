OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center welcomes back Santa for his annual Breakfast with Santa event from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be a cookie decorating station for the kids, as well as a writing station for letters to Santa.
The breakfast will consist of made-to-order omelets with a wide variety of fillings. The buffet table will have fresh-baked muffins, scrambled eggs with cheese, bacon, sausage, golden hash browns, fresh-baked biscuits and homemade sausage gravy.
There will also be a hot chocolate station with mini marshmallows, candy canes and chocolate chips, along with hot apple cider, orange juice and coffee.
Admission to Breakfast with Santa is $13 for adults ($11 if you RSVP in advance) and $7 for kids 3-12 (free for 2 years and under). To RSVP, please call 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. For more information, visit bridgeviewcenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.